New ‘Toy Story 4’ Images Released

Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar have released two new photos from Toy Story 4 to accompany the release of the film’s final trailer. In the first photo, Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts) takes Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) to a secret hangout within the antique store—the inside of a vintage pinball machine—where a lot of toys go to socialize. In the second photo, Bonnie makes a new friend in kindergarten orientation, her craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voiced by Tony Hale). When Forky declares himself trash and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. Take a look at both photos below.

The Toy Story 4 synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

The film is directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up).

“We realized, we love the end of Toy Story 3,” Cooley said while discussing Toy Story 4 with ComicBook.com. “It ends Woody and Andy’s story perfectly. We realize there is more story to tell to continue Woody’s story and once we started going down that path and realizing oh there is more to tell for Woody, we just kept going and we hit upon something that’s worth telling.”

In addition to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and several other classic Toy Story favorites, Toy Story 4 will introduce new characters to the franchise, including Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves.

“Yeah, you know we, we created Duke Caboom and then we always create the character first and then we see what’s the right actor to portray this, that can do this,” Cooley told ComicBook.com. “And we went after Canadian actors, and he was the first one on our list and I’m so thrilled that he said yes. He came here first just to meet with us just before even signing and we were down in the atrium and he’s like you know ‘What do you think he sounds like?’

“But he completely won me over and to the point where he was, we were talking about the character just getting deeper, he’s like, ‘What do you think drives him?’ And so he, at one point just got up on the table like, imagine just sitting down there eating lunch in front of everybody and he gets up and goes, ‘Hoh! Huh! Hah! Heh!’ And he’s like doing poses and stuff. And I was like this is, dude, this is it. This is incredible. And every time we recorded with him he’s had the biggest smile on his face. And it was just so much fun and he’s just, I can’t speak enough about all he is.”

Are you excited about Toy Story 4? Let us know in the comments. Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21st.