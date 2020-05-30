Toy Story Trends as Fans Decide Their Favorite Pixar Movies

Earlier today The Ringer tasked fans online with ranking their top five Pixar movies but added the stipulation that their lists couldn't include any sequels, only one of the franchise starters or original films from the animation studio. This limited respondents to Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Brave, Inside Out, Coco, The Good Dinosaur, and Onward. Fans continue to sound off online with their top five, mostly sticking to the rules, and one thing became clear: Everyone loves Toy Story. The 1995 film from the studio was the only movie of the bunch to trend on Twitter. Check out the best responses below!

All four Toy Story movies (plus every other Pixar movie) is now streaming on Disney+ along with many other spin-offs from the feature films. The streaming service also includes the original short series, Forky Asks a Question, a continuation from Toy Story 4 featuring Tony Hale's inquisitive spork. The short film Lamp Life was also released on Disney+ earlier this week, filling in Toy Story fans on what Bo Peep had been doing in-between the events of Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4.

