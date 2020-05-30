Toy Story Trends as Fans Decide Their Favorite Pixar Movies
Earlier today The Ringer tasked fans online with ranking their top five Pixar movies but added the stipulation that their lists couldn't include any sequels, only one of the franchise starters or original films from the animation studio. This limited respondents to Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Brave, Inside Out, Coco, The Good Dinosaur, and Onward. Fans continue to sound off online with their top five, mostly sticking to the rules, and one thing became clear: Everyone loves Toy Story. The 1995 film from the studio was the only movie of the bunch to trend on Twitter. Check out the best responses below!
All four Toy Story movies (plus every other Pixar movie) is now streaming on Disney+ along with many other spin-offs from the feature films. The streaming service also includes the original short series, Forky Asks a Question, a continuation from Toy Story 4 featuring Tony Hale's inquisitive spork. The short film Lamp Life was also released on Disney+ earlier this week, filling in Toy Story fans on what Bo Peep had been doing in-between the events of Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4.
Number one
My top 5 #Pixar movies:
1. Toy Story
2. Wall-E
3. Coco 🇲🇽
4. Up
5. Monsters Inc.
What’s your top 5? https://t.co/LOgGbaLa4q— 🌍 (@iamluisgaray) May 29, 2020
3 would hit the top 5
Very unfair to force Toy Story 3 out of the equation.
1. Toy Story— Jason Greenberg (@JGreeny34) May 29, 2020
2. The Incredibles
3. Ratatouille
4. Coco
5. Inside Out
Coco, Inside Out and Ratatouille are WHAT?
1.) Cars, 2.) Toy Story, 3.) The Incredibles, 4.) Finding Nemo, 5.) Monsters Inc. HM is Up
Coco, Inside Out and Ratatouille are so trash they should’ve been straight to DVD.— zachary christman (@zwchristman) May 29, 2020
No sequels but yes
Can i just have a top 4 with only Toy Story movies?— Alex M. (@Alex1884) May 29, 2020
Put some respect on Flick's name
1 Toy Story
2 Wall E
3 Inside Out
4 Coco
5 Monsters Inc
Every one of their movies is great in some way, but A Bugs Life is probably the weakest.— Jim (@N0t_a_Bot) May 29, 2020
No love for Up but he's got a friend in me
I know I am in a very small minority but I just don't get the fascination with Up. The opening sequence is good (not great) and it's all down hill after that for me.
1. Toy Story— Marcos Rabello (@rabellomn) May 29, 2020
2. The Incredibles
3. Inside Out
4. Wall-E
5. Monsters Inc
You really should change that my man
1. Toy Story
2. Finding Nemo
3. Up
4. Monsters Inc
5. Cars (biased because I like NASCAR but Coco was probably a better movie)
Regrettably I’ve never seen WALL-E and may need to change that soon— Matt G (@mattgibbons89) May 29, 2020
Not everyone agreed though
The Incredibles is the most iconic Pixar movie, Toy Story got nothing on that pic.twitter.com/FBNqobjzwA— !Megan! (@morethanpilots) May 30, 2020
Nemo stans rise up
1.Nemo— lol (@Jerriion) May 30, 2020
2. the rest https://t.co/NoJaVKxAsm
Some people told on themselves too
I'm gonna get roasted for this, but.... Pixar is so beyond overrated that I can't even come up with five that were memorable enough to rank. https://t.co/0YynDxzeYi— Josh Spieker (@Josh_Spieker) May 29, 2020
