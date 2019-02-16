Exclusive: Check Out Hasbro’s Talking Uglydolls Movie Plush, Available Now

Along with the trailer for the upcoming Uglydolls movie, Toy Fair in New York has been awash with new product announcements for the popular toy line.

There’s a line of movie tie-in toys, but along with the general ones, Hasbro also announced that they are releasing a line of plush Uglydolls that make sounds and say lines from the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement was made today at Fan Media Day, but anybody not there on site, ComicBook.com has you covered with a first look at the toys, and a link to order them now.

You can check out the official product description below, and photos of the toys in the attached image gallery.

See Now Buy Now: UGLYDOLLS FEATURE SOUNDS STUFFED PLUSH MOXY & UGLY DOG

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 /Available: Spring)

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7742]Inspired by the colorful characters of our wonderfully weird UglyDolls crew, each Feature Sounds plush figure knows how to have fun! Every moment is worth celebrating, so why not give a squeeze to start playing the fun sounds? Each talking plush toy has more than 15 movie-inspired sound effects and a soft, cozy body to snuggle. Let the snuggle-sing-song fest begin! There are 2 Feature Sounds UglyDolls talking toys to collect — Ugly Dog and Moxy. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

You can buy them now on HasbroPulse.com, and they will be available at most major retailers this spring.

The Uglydolls movie hits theaters May 3 starring Kelly Clarkson as Moxy and Pitbull as Ugly Dog (plus tons of additional stars). You can check out the official synopsis below.

Unconventionality rules in UGLYDOLLS, STXfilms’ new animated musical adventure starring the acting and singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001.

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there’s something – anything – on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover another world – Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child.

In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

Created as a plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the UglyDoll brand quickly gained a cult following around the world and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006. Beloved by children, teenagers and adults alike, UglyDoll characters are distinct for their endearing “Uglyness,” in a wonderful “Uglyverse” where differences are celebrated and embraced.

Also starring in the voice cast of UGLYDOLLS are Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo.

STXfilms will release UGLYDOLLS in theaters on May 3,2019 as the launch vehicle for STX Entertainment’s UglyDolls franchise. An animated series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro joined early on as global master toy licensee.

The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Atlantic Records.