Transformers: ‘Bumblebee’ Movie Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

The first trailer for the upcoming Bumblebee spinoff of the Transformers film franchise is dropping tomorrow according to John Cena.

The German Facebook account for the Transformers franchise released a video of Cena teasing the trailer’s release.

‘Hey, what’s up? This is John Cena from the new movie Bumblebee,” Cena says in the video. “We are taking it back to the beginning with Bee, and it’s set in the time period where I first fell in love with Transformers. The new trailer debuts tomorrow, and don’t miss Bumblebee in theaters this Christmas.”

In Bumblebee, Cena plays Burns, an agent of Sector 7. In the Transformers mythology, this a secret government organization that deals with matters of extraterrestrial technology and creatures and its history dates back at least 100 years.

Bumblebee takes place in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie. Hailee Steinfeld plays Charlie Watson, a teenage girl who discovers that her yellow Volkswagon Beetle is actually the Autobot called Bumblebee.

In December, Paramount released the first official synopsis for the prequel film:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

The first footage from Bumblebee debuted at CinemaCon and showed the titular Autobot in action.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld and Cena, the film also stars Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, and Grace Dzienny.

Bumblebee isn’t the only movie in which Paramount plans to expand the Transformers cinematic universe. There are also rumors that a film called Transformers One, revealing the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is in development, as well as plans for a crossover with GI Joe and other Hasbro properties.

Bumblebee opens in theaters on December 21st.

