Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!: Watch the VIP Tour (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from Trick-Or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!, a direct-to-video animated feature film set for digital release today, and a DVD release later in the month. In the clip, the Scooby Gang isn't present...but we get to see a "VIP Tour" through a costume company, where they're sewing and manufacturing suits that range from the creepy to the hilarious.

After the star-studded stunt casting of the Scoob! movie last year, Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo! will feature the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey DeLisle as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. In addition to the announcement, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released a trailer for the film, which shows off some familiar foes from classic Scooby-Doo adventures past...but in an unexpected way. Unexpected, but perfect for a Scooby-Doo! Halloween special.

You can pre-order a physical DVD of the movie here on Amazon, for $14.99. The disc will be released on October 18th, and will also feature three bonus episodes, "El Bandito," "Headless Horseman of Halloween," and "To Switch a Witch." Warner's Scooby-Doo titles typically release to Walmart, Target, and all kinds of online retailers, so don't be surprised to see these discs popping up on the shelves just in time for spooky season.

You can see the official synopsis for the movie below.

Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They've tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it's up to the meddling kids – and their unlikely new partner Coco – to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line – this time it's personal!

Cecilia Aranovich (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog) serves as producer and director from a script written by Mike Ryan (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog). Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer.