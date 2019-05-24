New Wallace & Gromit Project Is in the Works

It won’t be too long until we saw the lovable duo of Wallace & Gromit back on a screen, whether it be big or small. At some point in the next couple of years, creator Nick Park is going to be bringing the iconic stop-motion characters back for new adventures for fans to enjoy. There’s no telling exactly what the upcoming project will be, but the legendary director is most definitely diving back into the barrel sooner rather than later.

Park recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and said that, while he isn’t sure if the next Wallace & Gromit project will be a feature film, he does have something in the works.

“I think having just reached [age] 60, you sort of start to think how much can I do, you know?” Park said during the interview. “And I’ve got so many ideas, and feature films just take so long. So, I’m not saying ‘no’ but at the moment, a half hour seems far more attractive I must say.”

So it’s likely we won’t see a full-length film from Park for some time, considering just how long the process of making these stop-motion movies takes. His most recent film, Early Man, took about five years to put together. On the flips-side, a 30-minute project only takes about a year.

To put things in perspective, Park said that “Completing three seconds in a day is quite a good day, and it’s the same at Aardman now.” Yeah, these projects take quite a while to make, so it’s understandable that Park wants to stay away from the features for a bit.

No matter what Park works on to this day, he is still very protective over the way the Wallace & Gromit characters are animated when others are working on them.

“There are so many people working on a feature film, great artists and animators,” he explained, “but everyone has a different style, so everyone would do it slightly differently so there has to be quite a strong rule book about how to do Gromit’s brow for example. Because they are clay, they can easily evolve into other shapes as people manipulate them, so there are strong rules about how Wallace exactly walks, how he responds, how high his brows go, how wide is his mouth, lots of things like that. There’s a whole kind of bible of drawings, all sorts of things really.”

At this point, there's no telling exactly when the potential new Wallace & Gromit project could arrive.