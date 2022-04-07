WarnerMedia Staff Reportedly Paranoid About Layoffs Ahead of Discovery Merger

The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery is set to close any day now, and reports suggest tensions are running high at the media conglomerate. After a days-long exodus amongst the company’s top executives, Hollywood insiders are saying there’s a sense of paranoia amongst employees at the company regarding impending layoffs once the deal is officially finalized.

One former WarnerMedia employee with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap, “I’ve never seen such paranoia. It’s bad, it’s crazy. These people are palpably nervous. These people have been working at home for two years. They can’t even talk to each other [in person].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar announced Tuesday that he’ll depart the company once the merger closes.

“With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company,” Kilar wrote in a memo to staff earlier in the week. “Leading this team has been the honor of my lifetime. My heart is so full, and I am beyond thankful to each of you. There is no better team on he planet, and I will savor every last step as I wander the lot in Burbank several more times this week, with this team on my mind, always.”

In addition to Kilar’s departure, both Ann Sarnoff — the head of Warners Brothers — and HBO Max boss Andy Forssell are also set to leave the company at closing.

“I want to thank Ann for all of her leadership during a transformational period for the company and our industry,” incoming WarnerDiscovery CEO David Zaslav said in an announcement on Tuesday. “She has been a passionate and committed steward of the world’s most formidable creative engine and has led with integrity, focus and hard work in bringing WarnerMedia‘s businesses, brands and workforce closer together. There is a lot of exciting momentum at the company and I appreciate all of her counsel and partnership the last few months putting us in a position to succeed as we launch Warner Bros. Discovery. We all wish her great success in the future.”