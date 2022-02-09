Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Gets Disney+ Debut Date

Critically-acclaimed musical West Side Story is coming to Disney+ in March. The award-winning musical directed by Steven Spielberg will make its streaming debut on Disney + on March 2nd in the United States and most international markets. It will launch in Taiwan on March 9th and Japan on March 30th. The one-hour special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is streaming now on Disney+, offering something for the most eager fans while they wait.

West Side Story earned seven Academy Award nominations. Its nominations include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose). It also earned nominations for 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno). The film won three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Rachel Zegler); and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose). West Side Story also earned nominations from the DGA (Steven Spielberg), PGA (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger), WGA (Tony Kushner), and SAG (Ariana DeBose for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role). It also appeared on several of the year’s Top 10 films lists, including those by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review, which voted Rachel Zegler Best Actress of the Year.

Spielberg directed West Side Story from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner. Disney describes West Side Story as “the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.” West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (Valentina); and Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno is also one of the film’s executive producers.

Kushner is an executive producer, and Tony Award winner Justin Peck choreographed the musical numbers. Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel recorded the score. Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia) arranged the score, with Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie) supervising cast vocals and GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago) served as an executive music producer. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum produced the film.

West Side Story is an adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.