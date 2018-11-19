‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Reveals Major Dumbledore Plot Twist

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has magicked its way into theaters, and the sequel dug through plenty of secrets. The film dug deep into characters like Leta Lestrange, but the Dumbledore clan is the one being eyed now.

After all, the final scene of The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped a bombshell about the family, and it is one fans never saw coming.

Warning! Spoilers lie below for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald! Please proceed with caution!

In the last moments of this latest Harry Potter venture, fans were taken for a loop after Gellert Grindelwald reveals Credence’s identity. The infamous wizard informs the boy he was born Aurelius Dumbledore, and Gellert says his brother Albus is looking for a way to kill him now.

So, there you have it. There is a new Dumbledore in the Wizarding World, and he is not one fans knew about until now.

After all, the Dumbledore family has a well-known lineage, and there was no one named Aurelius involved in it. Albus is the most famous wizard to descend from the clan, but his parents Kendra and Percival had more than just him. The powerful family also housed Aberforth, the eldest son, and the youngest with Ariana. No one named Aurelius was ever mentioned, but it seems Credence will change all that.

Of course, there are fans wondering if this revelation is a misdirect or not. After all, Gellert is looking to use the boy for his powers, and he isn’t above lying to harness the Obscruial’s loyalty. Since there is no record of Aurelius before now, some are speculating his new identity is a lie, but others think Credence may have some connection with Ariana. After all, it has been implied Albus’ late sister was an Obscurial, so she would share some bond with Credence in that manner. Ariana’s sheltered life would have prevented her from having any children, but it is possible her Obscurus might have connected with Credence. Or, at the very least, Percival may have had a child out of wedlock after he grew intolerant of Kendra’s haughty attitude.

For now, it seems the secret is out, but it will fall to Fantastic Beasts to explore how this revelation will change the family moving forward. If Gellert is telling the truth, then the Harry Potter franchise is about to undergo a huge shake-up and Albus may not see it coming.

So, what did you make of this twist? Do you think Gellert is lying, or does Albus really have a brother out there he never knew about?