Jack Black Trends Thanks to Newfound TikTok Fame
It's about time to make Jack Black the king of all social media. Nearly two years ago, he launched his beloved YouTube channel Jablinski Games to rave reviews. Now, the superstar is an outright TikTok sensation. Sunday, Black partook in a TikTok trend set to the tune of "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Tee Stallion. If you're aware of the song, you'll know why the Jumanji star instantly became a trend on Twitter.
Performing the dance while someone's shooting water on him, Black dances in a bright red swimsuit that — ahem — leaves little to the imagination. As it turns out, the internet can't get enough of it. Shortly after the video was posted, it went mega-viral not only on TikTok but other social media circles across the internet. As of this writing, the video has been viewed nearly 20 million times and has over three million likes.
Since it is borderline NSFW, we're not sharing it here for the obvious reasons, but you'll quickly be able to find it yourself. Keeps scrolling to see what everyone's saying about the beloved actor.
Getting Right to It
Jack Black is trending, I’m assuming because people have finally woken up and realized how freaking hot that dude is. pic.twitter.com/EJ2UdHpKSx— Max who does comics about comics (@amadcartoonist) November 16, 2020
Oh Phew
When you see both Jack Black and Donald Sutherland trending, but find out both of them are actually ok. pic.twitter.com/R3UNnPfyis— Force in Unison Gaming (@ForceinUnison) November 16, 2020
See You Then
So....I just saw Jack Black twerk to Cardi B’s W.A.P in a red speedo.
I’ll see ya’ll tomorrow. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/REh1msobPF— Shanda Beverly🌙✨ (@BeverlyShanda) November 16, 2020
Doesn't Disappoint
Jack Black is the only celebrity I support being on TikTok and he doesn’t disappoint.— Dartanian (@asdf_dar) November 16, 2020
It Is What It Is
glad i live in a universe where people will happily admit jack black is hot, because jack black is hot.— television for wamen (@gvmstix) November 16, 2020
False Alarm
Man I thought something bad happen to Jack black for a second pic.twitter.com/KKpXMdsS9Z— ParesseuxReaper (@ReeceReaper) November 16, 2020
Blessing
Im not one to idolize celebrities
That being said Jack Black is a god damn blessing on this earth— ✨🌸Djinn🌸✨ BLM|ACAB (@Djinn_Sunset) November 16, 2020