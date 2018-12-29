Jack Black’s YouTube Gaming Channel Hits 1 Million Subs With Only One Video

Was it the best gaming channel in the world, or was it only a tribute? Whatever it was, comedian / musician Jack Black decided to take on the greats in the YouTube streaming community by making his own channel to game on and already it has hit a massive milestone with only having been live for a week and with simply one video!

The channel, officially titled Jablinski Games, is celebrating hitting over 1 million subscribers in less than a week. Not surprising either! Everybody likes games but Jack Black has always had a unique sense of humor that you can’t help but to laugh at. Pair that with the fact that he launched a few hilarious pot shots at well-known YouTubers and streamers like Ninja and PewDiePie, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

What’s even more interesting is that this website right here that tracks YouTube analytics projects that he’ll be hitting 1 billion subscribers in six month’s time. That would not only be incredible in itself, but would also gift him the crown as the new king of YouTube dethroning that of PewDiePie with his 77 million.

The quick sub escalation was a bit expected. When Black first announced he was making the leap into gaming, his big reveal hit astronomical numbers instantly. He’s also been in the public eye for decades for his acting and his comedic band Tenacious D. With gaming being such a huge part of mainstream culture in recent years – and a notable source of income when done correctly – it’s fun to see him bring his specific brand of humor over into our community. Plus, he’s shaking things up in the streaming-verse, nothing wrong with that one bit!

