Avengers: Endgame Directors Share Heartbreaking Video of Chris Evans' Last Day as Captain America

In the months leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, everyone involved with the project reiterated that it'd be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we knew it. As you might expect, they were right on more than one front. Two Avengers — Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) — didn't make it out of the flick alive and another (Captain America) retired from crimefighting, instead opting to stay back in time with the love of his life. After a decade of playing the same role, the actors are moving onto all-new parts of their careers.

Even a year after release, it's not a topic that's easy to think about for fans of the MCU. Now, one new video might make one fan or two — or even millions, ahem — choke up a little bit. During Monday night's ComicBook.com #QuarantineWatchParty, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a behind-the-scenes video of Chris Evans wrapping his last scene as the shield-donning superhero and gosh, golly, gee, it's about as heartbreaking as it sounds.

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Shortly after the video was taken, Evans himself took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt letter to his fans, seemingly confirming he was officially done with the character. Not too long after Endgame hit theaters, the Russos appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast and confirmed there are no further plans — as of last May — to include the character in a future MCU property.

“No, I think Chris — Chris is a very emotional person,” Joe said on the podcast. “I think, maybe it’s evident if you follow him on Twitter — because he does put his heart into what he says — but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+. If you're getting too sentimental, Captain America: Civil War is also streaming on the Disney-owned service.

What was the most surprising moment of Endgame for you? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

