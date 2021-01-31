What Marvel Fans Could Expect from Super Bowl LV

✖

Just about one week from now, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Super Bowl LV in the biggest athletic event of the year. Like years past, Super Bowl Sunday is shaping up as a destination for marketers around the country and any brands that have money to burn. With Marvel Studios set to release five additional Disney+ series this year, it's likely we'll get something from the Kevin Feige-led outfit. The question remains — what will we get teases of, exactly?

The box office remains in a fluid situation as studios host internal debates on whether to bump their movies back to 2022 or hold them in their current spots and hope for the best. With Marvel Studios, however, any more delays might not be feasible with the interconnected storytelling between the studio's films and television series. Because of that, it's possible we could still get a new Black Widow trailer for the May 7th release.

In fact, should Disney ultimately decide to move the feature to Disney+ the same day it releases in theaters, it could stand to reason Disney will use the Big Game to launch a massive "Black Widow on Disney+" marketing campaign.

Outside of that, the only other movie the studio would likely entertain releasing something for would be the Simu Liu-starring Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The martial arts flick currently has a July release date, a timeframe that fits in line with Marvel's other trailer releases in a pre-COVID world.

If any Super Bowl advertising is certain, however, it's all but guaranteed the House of Ideas will promote some of the upcoming fare it has coming to Disney+. Like the Mouse's "Big Game Ad" released last year, it's possible the studio will do another packaged sizzle reel showing a little bit of everything it has to offer.

Last year, the spot focused primarily on WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It also included one shot of Loki as the series had been in production for just a few weeks at the time.

This year, there could be a big reveal for the back half of WandaVision with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki having a much larger chunk of the clip. Beyond that, it's incredibly likely we'll also get looks at Ms. Marvel, this time with visual effects in place. Since they included Loki last year, it's also plausible a Hawkeye first look will be included this time around.

If the Walt Disney Studios marketing team chooses to buy more than one ad, that means a full The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be on tap due to its March release date in relation to Super Bowl Sunday.

This year, the Super Bowl will be streaming free online through CBS. You can watch it here.

