World of Jumanji Theme Park Land Coming From Sony Pictures

World of Jumanji is going to be a brand new theme park land added to the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in the United Kingdom through a joint effort between the theme park and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will open in the spring of 2023, following a £17m development to introduce the world's first theme park section themed around the Jumanji franchise. The first Jumanji film released in 1995, before two films revived the saga and turned into a franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black through a pair of films in 2017 and 2019. There are currently plans for another Jumanji film.

The newly announced project brings together entertainment and industry experts from around the world as they aim to create an experience that dives into the adventurous stories seen in the popular Jumanji films. First looks at the World of Jumanji theme park land were released on Monday afternoon. It will start with a portal allow theme park guests to enter the Jumanji jungle with the franchise's logo bannered high above it. There will also be a 55-foot tall Jaguar Shrine, a landmark known well from the new Jumanji films. More details about the rides, attractions and experiences guests can expect to discover in the World of Jumanji are set to be shared over the coming months.

The entrance to World of Jumanji land has been revealed in the form of concept art. See the look at park guests' welcome to the jungle below!

"What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen," Tim Harrison-Jones, Divisional Director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, said. "We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128acres the Resort already delivers surprises around everyone corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels, plus glamping!"

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment added: "After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land."

A roller coaster will wrap around the aforementioned Jaguar Shrine. Concept art of the attraction has been released. See it in the photo below!

