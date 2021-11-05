Jumanji 4 Is Coming Sooner Than We Thought (Exclusive)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle introduced the world to a new installment of the classic film which starred Robin Williams in 1995. Skeptics arose by the plenty when it was announced Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart would be starring in a new take on the film, many thinking it was one of those properties that should be left alone, as some would phrase it. 800 million box office dollars later and many of those minds were changed, met with a great reception from critics and fans and spawning a follow-up film in 2019. Now, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level producer Hiram Garcia has revealed their third installment, the fourth Jumanji overall, might be closer to fruition than we may have thought.

“We have a really fun pitch,” Garcia told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “We’re actually getting ready to take it to Sony to let them hear what we’ve been cooking up.” Right now, Garcia and his team at Seven Bucks are gearing up for the release on their Red Notice film on Netflix, which opened in select theaters this weekend before debuting on the streaming service on November 12.

“We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie,” Garcia said. “So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.”

Red One was revealed this summer to be a holiday action-adventure film which sees Johnson under the direction of Jumanji‘s Kasdan, once again. It will land on Amazon as a streaming film next year. Then, it seems all eyes will shift to a new Jumanji film. With how the team has managed to outdo themselves once already, adding Danny DeVito and Donald Glover to a cast that already included Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan… it’s hard to imagine how they raise the stakes further!



“It’s going to be good, man,” Garcia said. “It’s really, it’s fun and it’s smart. It’s a really smart take. And Jake has been spearheading that, and he’s brilliant.” Garcia and the Seven Bucks team have plenty on their plate in the mean time, starting with Red Notice. Next summer, Garcia will be releasing Black Adam, as well as a League of Super Pets animated series. His slate of announced projects also includes Doc Savage, Big Trouble in Little China, and the Emily Blunt-starrer Kate Warne.

Garcia's Red Notice film will be available on Netflix on November 12.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)