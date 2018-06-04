New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer Released

Disney has released a brand-new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. You can check it out above!

The trailer showcases the latest adventure for Ralph (John C. Reilly) and his video game cohorts, as they travel into the Internet to find a replacement part for Sugar Rush. As the title suggests, the lovable video game villain might not have the easiest time adjusting to this new digital world, but fans will have to wait and see exactly that that entails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s first trailer showed that Ralph’s journey will involve a lot of nerdy Easter eggs, with everything from Star Wars to Marvel to plenty of video game favorites being referenced in different ways. With that in mind, fans will surely have fun trying to pick apart and find all of the Easter eggs in this new trailer.

In addition to the titular character, Wreck-It Ralph 2 will see the return of Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), and cameos from almost every established Disney princess.

You can view the official synopsis for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 below:

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

What do you think of the new trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.