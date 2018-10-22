‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’: New International Trailer Includes Major ‘Zootopia’ Character

Disney’s upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, has already been confirmed to include several characters from throughout several different Disney franchises. Stormtroopers from Star Wars, Iron Man, Big Hero 6, and a horde of Disney Princesses have been shown in at one point or another in the previous trailers and teasers for the movie, and now even Zootopia is getting in on the action.

In a new international trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet, which debuted online this week, Vanellope takes off through the wide world Oh My Disney, being chased by Stormtroopers. At one point in the scene, Vanellope runs up on a stage and through its back curtain, passing a very recognizable character on her way.

Standing on the stage, performing some kind of act, is the one and only Nick Wilde, Jason Bateman’s sly fox from Zootopia. It’s unclear what exactly he’s doing on the stage, but it almost looks like a stand-up comedy routine. Look out for his cameo in the video above!

Seeing Wilde in Ralph Breaks the Internet should come as no surprise to Disney fans. Not only is the Ralph sequel going to contain characters from all over the different properties, but also shares a creative team. Rich Moore served as a director for Zootopia and assisted in putting together the film’s story, while Phil Johnston co-wrote the screenplay. The two creators came back together to direct Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Joining John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, and Gal Gadot in the cast is a slew of talented performers, including Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, Glozell Green, and Hamish Blake.

You can check out Disney’s official description of Ralph Breaks the Internet below!

Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game. Their quest takes them to the vast world of the internet, a world Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces – so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.

Are you excited for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel to arrive? What did you think of the international trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to arrive in theaters on November 21.