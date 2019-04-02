Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie Trailer & Release Date Revealed by Netflix

The story of Ted Bundy is set to come to Netflix later this year, and the streaming service recently released a new trailer for the project as well as an official release date. The Zac Efron starring film will tell the story of the infamous serial killer from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz, who took quite some time to believe he had committed those horrible crimes, though it was eventually proven he did. The film will not only show her journey to the truth but also highlight the full trial that became the first televised trial ever.

The new trailer highlights Bundy’s charismatic demeanor, which has caused some controversy amongst survivors and people who aren’t thrilled about glorifying a serial killer, even prompting Netflix to release a statement regarding those who kept saying Bundy (played by Efron) was attractive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix also revealed that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will hit the streaming service on May 3rd, as Netflix eventually won a bidding war between several other studios. You can check out the new footage in the video above.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile stars Zac Efron (Ted Bundy), Lilly Collins (Liz Kendall), Angela Sarafyan (Joanna), James Hetfield (Officer Bob Hayward), Grace Victoria Cox (Carol Daronch), Alan B. Jones (Utah Judge Stewart Hanson), Jeffrey Donovan (Utah Defense Attorney John O’Connell), Macie Carmosino (Molly 2 years old), Ava Inman (Molly 4 years old), and Morgan Pyle (Molly 8 years old). You can find the official description for the film below.

“A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger and starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Terry Kinney, Haley Joel Osment, James Hetfield, Grace Victoria Cox with Jim Parsons and John Malkovich.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hits Netflix on May 3rd.