Zack Snyder Clarifies Batman Vs. Superman Is Not An Adaptation Of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns

When Warner Bros. announced that both Batman and Superman would appear in the Man Of Steel follow-up at 2013 San Diego Comic Con, actor Harry Lennix read a passage from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. Ever since that moment, there has been fan chatter that Batman Vs. Superman would be some type of adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns. The casting of Ben Affleck as an older Batman also helped fuel the rumor that the film might turn out to be based on The Dark Knight Returns. After the Man Of Steel fan chat on Saturday, host Kevin Smith and director Zack Snyder filmed a segment for DC All Access, where Snyder clarified that he is not adapting The Dark Knight Returns. In the segment, Kevin Smith says, "Here's what I think about adapting comic books to film. I don't want to see in this movie and I don't think Zack's trying to do Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. That will deserve its on movie, and god willing one day he's going to do it. Somebody's going to get there, and if anybody is going to get there it's him." Snyder agreed, "If you were going to do that, you would need a different Superman. We're bringing Batman into the universe that now this Superman lives in." Batman Vs. Superman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on July 17, 2015.