Holy Bat-Birthday! TV’s Batman Adam West Is 86 Years Old Today!

For several generations of kids, Adam West was the Batman. Even though the Batman TV series only ran for three seasons from January 12, 1966 to March 14, 1968, the series has lived on through the decades in reruns.

While Batman might be a big screen hero now-a-days, the classic Batman TV series holds a special place in the hearts of many Batman fans. Even though the series might have defined the word "campy" for television, it was always entertaining, and Adam West as Batman was always a joy to watch.

Over the years, Adam West has himself grown to become a bigger-than-life character, an ambassador for all things Batman. Just like Stan Lee is forever associated with the Marvel brand, West will forever be associated with Batman.

Adam West was born as William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington on September 19, 1928. He turns 86 years old today.

Like Stan Lee, West continues to be active on the comic book convention circuit, and has a legion of fans that will line up for hours for an autograph from or photo with Batman. West also continues to be a working actor, and he has become known for his voice work on such shows as Family Guy where he plays Mayor Adam West.

Happy Birthday, Batman!