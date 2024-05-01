Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates The Villains' Strangest Season 2 Gathering

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was easily one of the most talked about anime series of 2023. Seeing Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech attempting to free their teacher while taking on some of the franchise's darkest villains, season two had a wild uplifting moment when it came to the series' villains. Now, a band of cosplayers have recreated one of the most unbelievable moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc, as the antagonists gathered to discuss their plan of capturing Gojo in an unexpected locale.

Suguru Geto has long been one of the main villains of the series, sharing a history with Gojo as the two grew up performing missions as students at JujutsU Tech. Unfortunately, Geto would find that his supernatural powers had a negative effect on his mental health as he would absorb curses by ingesting them. Looking to create a world free of curses, Suguru has a different idea for how to eliminate the supernatural forces of the world as he thinks normal humans must die for cursed energy wielders to live. In a rather unorthodox moment, Geto assembles the likes of Mahito and Jogo on a playground to hash out their evil plan.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Villains' Day at The Playground

The gathering of cosplayers brings together the likes of Geto, Jogo,Mahito, and Dagon, having some unexpected fun at the playground. Unfortunately for most of the villainous crew, Geto was using the "Disaster Curses" as pawns to either die fighting Gojo or to eventually absorb them to add to his own strength. While most of the villains were killed during the Shibuya Incident Arc, Geto lives on and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has only gotten rougher thanks to the events of season two.

Luckily, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has already been confirmed for a third season, as MAPPA wasted little time in assuring fans that the series will continue. Thanks to the events that Geto unleashed, the next season will explore "The Culling Game", a tournament fit to bursting with cursed energy users aiming to be at the top of the food chain. Now that Yuji Itadori is targeted by both the villains and Jujutsu Tech itself, expect season three to take the anime world by storm.

Do you think that Jujutsu Kaisen's third season will manage to overtake the Shibuya Incident Arc?