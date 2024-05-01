AEW Star Cash Wheeler's Trial Date Scheduled Following August 2023 Arrest

One of AEW ALL IN: London's biggest matches was jeopardized last summer. Days before then-AEW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) were scheduled to defend their titles against Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks), news broke that Wheeler had been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler had turned himself in on August 17th, 2023 and was arraigned the following day. He had been allowed to travel to the United Kingdom in order to fulfill his obligations at AEW ALL IN: London and remained a consistent figure on weekly AEW programming throughout the fall.

Cash Wheeler's Trial Date Scheduled

(Photo: AEW)

Cash Wheeler will stand trial before Florida's Orange County Court on Monday, May 20th. The AEW star, who's real name Daniel Wheeler, is being charged with one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. This is a third degree felony in the state of Florida. Prior to the trial, Wheeler is required to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, May 7th. Wheeler has plead not guilty on all charges.

The incident in question occurred in July 2023 and is "believed to be road rage" by the prosecution. Wheeler allegedly "flashed a gun" at the other party while on the road. When he was arraigned in Summer 2023, Wheeler's attorney stated that Wheeler did not personally know the other party.

It's worth noting that under Florida law, a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm could result in up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a fine of $5,000.

Florida's Orange County released the following incident report:

"On July 27, 2023, at 0959 I, Officer M. Bowhay #19932, responded to [REDACTED] in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm call. Upon my arrival I spoke to the victim, Daniel Matta, who provided me with a sworn written/verbal statement that said the following: Matta stated he was driving west on Interstate 4 north of Exit 83. He noticed a Jeep Gladiator weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved over to the far-right lane to let the Jeep pass. Matta said the Jeep took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. Matta looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver's window at him with a strong stare. Matta said he feared for his life at this time. Matta stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. "At this time both were committed to exit 83 (Ivanhoe Blvd). Matta took pictures of the Jeep as it turned right onto College Park Drive and began to drive reckless. Matta said the Jeep beared Florida tag [REDACTED]. After taking the picture, Matta said he called 911 and gave the vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked an officer to meet him at his work [REDACTED]. "I created a photo line-up using ELVIS (a database used by law enforcement for investigative purposes). Elvis selected five random photos based on the suspect's Florida driver's license picture Page 1 of 2 and put them in a randomized order with the suspect being the sixth picture. Officer Blinn #34211 met with Matta and presented him with the photo lineup instructions and the photo lineup. Matta quickly selected the correct picture, photo #2, of the suspect, later identified as, Daniel M. Wheeler, W/M D.O.B 5/17/1987 with 100% certainty. (See Officer Blinn's supplement for more details.) Based on Mattas sworn statement and the positive photo lineup identification, probable cause exist to charge Wheeler with, aggravated assault with a firearm violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(A)-1."

