The Star Trek Stage: Pinewood Studios Renames Filming Location Among Longest Used in Franchise History

Pinewood Toronto Studios has rechristened one of its filming spaces in Star Trek's honor. The Pinewood Group announced on Wednesday that the sound stage has been renamed "The Star Trek Stage" to celebrate it being one of Star Trek's long-running filming locations. Pinewood rechristened the 18,000 square foot stage at Pinewood Toronto Studios to be called "The Star Trek Stage" as the cast of Star Trek: Discovery filmed the last scenes of the Paramount+ series' fifth and final season. Star Trek: Discovery has filmed at Pinewood Toronto Studios since January 2017, with the studio now known as "The Star Trek Stage" used for housing the Ready Room and the International Federation HQ. Star Trek: Discovery also used the 45,900 sq foot Mega Stage and Stage 7, 9, and 12 at the studio, as well as its production facilities and workshops.

"Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a second home for our Star Trek family, and we're grateful that they've named a stage in honor of the franchise," says Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer of the Star Trek franchise in a press release. "In addition to the amazing stage space, we've benefitted from working with the talented artists in front of the camera and behind the scenes and look forward to our partnership in Toronto on future series."

(Photo: Photographer Michael Gibson.)

Sarah Farrell, General Manager of Pinewood Toronto Studios, added, "We are so delighted to have hosted Star Trek: Discovery over 5 seasons and the recently wrapped Star Trek: Section 31 movie event and to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the franchise with our own Star Trek Stage. We look forward to welcoming many more productions to come."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are co-showrunners.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.