One Piece: A New Revelation Just Made Fishman Island Even More Important

One Piece is too clever for its own good. For decades now, the seafaring series has been a hit, and its world has been lovingly expanded by Eiichiro Oda. Arc after arc, the artist has sewn seeds for years, and they are starting to pay off. After all, the manga is moving through its final act, and its most recent revelation just made Fishman Island even more important.

The whole thing went live this week as Shonen Jump posted a new chapter of One Piece. It was there the world heard from Vegapunk about some truths to their world. According to the renowned scientist, the fate of the very world is at stake. A great flood is coming that will bring the world's land underwater. So of course, it didn't take long for One Piece fans to think back on Fishman Island.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

And no, it isn't because the island has found ways to mingle man and fish under the sea. It is because the Fishman Island saga introduced fans to a great ship called Noah. Sound familiar?

If you will recall, the Fishman Island saga brought Noah to light along with its history. The massive ship is better described as an ark, and given its name Noah, you can see why fans are tying it to the manga's foretold flood. According to legend, Noah was made hundreds of years ago in the throes of the Void Century. The figure Joy Boy promised to bring Noah to the water's surface to move mankind with the help of Poseidon, but the plan fell through. The lore states Joy Boy left Noah with the Fishman until its appointed day comes where another will bring it to the surface... and we're all pretty sure that hero will be Luffy.

After all, Luffy has tapped into Gear 5th, and its arrival assured the world Joy Boy had returned. If Luffy was destined to take control of Joy Boy's mission, then it seems he will reunite with Noah at some point. The ship would be perfect to ferry mankind in the case of a flood. So if you somehow forgot about the massive ship, you will want to revisit the Fishman Island arc ASAP!

What do you think about One Piece's latest revelation about the world? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!