Netflix seemingly has another hit on its hands with Sweet Tooth, and if the show became a personal favorite we've got great news, as Netflix has revealed that Sweet Tooth has been renewed for a second season. The news was released in the form of fun packages that had the Sweet Tooth artwork and a message not to unwrap until July 29th. Now the day is here, and inside was a big chocolate bar with the words Sweet Tooth Season 2 on it. Sweet Tooth season 1 holds a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score of 88%, so news of season 2 is going to be well received, as are the giant chocolate bars that announced it.

You can check it out in the post below, which holds the caption "BREAKING NEWS: @SweetTooth has been renewed for Season 2! Congratulations to the cast and crew! 🎊🎉 #SweetTooth #SweetToothSeason2"

BREAKING NEWS: @SweetTooth has been renewed for Season 2! Congratulations to the cast and crew! 🎊🎉#SweetTooth #SweetToothSeason2 pic.twitter.com/RgaL5xcmkl — Sweet Tooth Series (@SweetToothDrama) July 29, 2021

Being on the set of the series is actually what inspired Jeff Lemire to return to the world of the comics after bringing the initial story to a close, reminding him of what he initially loved so much about it. Lemire generally finishes a book and moves on to the next project, and he worked on Sweet Tooth for four years.

During the press junket for Sweet Tooth, Lemire said he was worried about messing with the book's ending, one that he was quite proud of.

"So, I didn't really have a good idea of how to get back in, but then when I got to go on set, and I was there and I saw the passion, and everything that Jim (Mickle, showrunner) and the cast and the crew were bringing to it, it reignited my love of the world again and reminded me of why I loved it so much when I started it, and it got my wheels turning for sure. It inspired, the whole Return came from that experience of me really wanting to get back into the world. And then I came up with the idea of how to do that, without upending what I've done in the original series," Lemire said.

Sweet Tooth season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.