The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Fears Norman Reedus’ Wrath More Than Death

On The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln has been haunted by visions and phone calls from his dead wife. He believes that his infant daughter is dead, having only found a bloody car seat in the aftermath of The Governor's attack. And we've lost count of how many times that he's yelled out Carl's name in fear that his only son is in mortal danger. Andrew Lincoln's character Rick Grimes has also been at death's doorstep more than a time or two on the show. However, it's none of those things that strike true fear into the heart of Lincoln. During a trip to Tokyo, Lincoln helped set up a prank on Norman Reedus, where a fan with one arm and no legs crawled out of a room-service cart in zombie makeup. Lincoln revealed to the NY Post that his biggest fear is what Reedus is going to do back to him. "My big concern is that I've started a war. It's on," said Lincoln. "I'm living in fear — not that I'm gonna get killed [on the show], but I fear Norman's wrath more than anything else. Every moment that is not a prank, he's planning one." Of course, the Talking Dead recently revealed that Reedus has already had some measure of revenge. When Lincoln was crawling down from a roof in a recent episode, Reedus was on the ground below mooning him. But was distracting Lincoln while he was doing a dangerous stunt enough measure of revenge for Reedus? Or was the mooning just warm-up for what Reedus has planned?