The Walking Dead: Michael Rooker Says Merle Ain’t Dying!

At this weekend's Wizard World Portland Comic Con, Norman Reedus and Michael Rooker from The Walking Dead took part in a Q&A panel. Michael Rooker, who plays Merle Dixon, also did a speed round session, where he took questions from the audience. When one member of the audience started to ask something about when Merle dies, Michel Rooker interrupted, "Merle ain't dying. Give me a break! Next!" The audience member continued asking how Michael Rooker wanted Merle to go out. Michael Rooker yelled, "I don't want to go out! Period! I won't. I mean it. I will not go out!" After Rooker finished his answer, the crowd erupted in wild applause. When Michael Rooker was asked what Merle missed most, some in the audience yelled out his hand. However, Michael Rooker said, "I don't think Merle misses the knife hand at all. I think Merle loves the knife hand. He is digging it quite a lot. The only thing he's really missing is…..Merle has not gotten any action in the show whatsoever, let's just put it that way." When asked if Merle is going to behave himself in the prison, Michael Rooker replied, "I don't think Merle has done anything wrong whatsoever. I got a question for you. Has any of those people ever said 'I'm sorry' to Merle? No, they have not! None of them have."