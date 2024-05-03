WWE, UFC Star Ronda Rousey Adapting Memoir Into Biopic for Netflix

Ronda Rousey has reportedly added screenwriter to her extensive resume. The WWE and UFC star has evidently closed a deal to adapt the script for a biopic at Netflix based on her memoirs according to a report from Deadline. Rousey has written two memoirs titled My Fight/Your Fight and Our Fight, which were co-written by Rousey's sister Maria Burns Ortiz. The report goes on to say that while the deal isn't closed, sources are saying that the biopic will be produced by Chernin Entertainment. No word on when the project might be released, and so far, Rousey nor Netflix have made an announcement yet.

The biopic was originally going to be at Paramount, as the studio acquired the rights to My Fight/Your Fight in 2015. At the time Mark Bomback was going to adapt the script, but things stalled for a bit and the rights would later lapse. That allowed Netflix to enter the picture at the behest of Netflix executive Michelle Evans, who is a big fan of Rousey.

Since that happened Rousey has written her second memoir Our Fight, which includes even more details about her life. Topics covered include her loss to Holly Holm, her history of concussions, and more.

Adapting the script herself has been quite important to Rousey according to insiders close to the process, and she has also been working with veteran WME Story Group executive Adam Novak to refine her screenwriting skills. According to the report, Novak would send her scripts for coverage and then provide feedback and critiques, and they worked on 30 to 40 scripts before she write her own screenplay.

She was then tasked with writing the script about her life, and she created it in 7 days, impressing her agents immensely. That led to a meeting with Chernin about producing the project, and the report states that they came on board after just one meeting.

According to insiders, the front page of the script was torn off before the meeting with Netflix so that everyone went in without preconceived notions. Executives immediately reached out in regards to the writer after reading the script, and an offer followed shortly thereafter.

While Rousey is writing the film, she doesn't plan to star in it, as was the case back when it was initially with Paramount. Sources say that meetings with candidates to play the Rousey role are expected to begin in the next several months.

What do you think of Rousey's new project? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!