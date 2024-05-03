Balatro Goes on Sale as New Merch Drops

Balatro has quickly become one of the major indie hits of 2024. The roguelike poker-based game blew up when it launched in February and the developers at LocalThunk have kept the hype building with a recent patch. However, the fun doesn't stop there. The team also has a mobile version of Balatro in the works, and today, LocalThunk announced a brand-new line of Balatro-themed merch. On top of all that, if you somehow haven't jumped into Balatro's roguelike gameplay, the game joined publisher Playstack's ongoing Steam sale, meaning you can pick the game up at its cheapest price point yet.

Balatro Merch Revealed

The new Balatro merch includes two t-shirts. One features a blown-up version of Jimbo, the narrator Joker in the game. The other shirt features a smaller Jimbo on the front and a larger one on the back with the text "I'm literally a fool what's your excuse?" The former is only available in white, while the latter comes in either white or "natural." Both shirts cost around $31 and Playstack ships internationally.

On top of the two shirts, the Balatro team has made three different hoodies. There's a black one that features the Balatro logo and two that come in either green or black and feature various logos from the Balatro universe. All three are coming in at right around $56. Finally, there are three different mugs that you can pick up for around $10. Again, the shop is based in the UK, so you might be charged quite a bit in shipping, so go in aware of that possibility.

Playstack Steam Sale

As mentioned above, Balatro publisher Playstack kicked off a new sale on Steam recently. Balatro is, of course, included in the sale, giving players a 10% discount until May 9. However, that's not the only game that's included in the Playstack sale. Players can also pick up The Case of the Golden Idol and all of its expansions at a discount or pick up AK-xolotl, a roguelike, bullet hell game from last year. Here's the full list of games and their discount: