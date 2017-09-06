The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares Season 4 Finale Spoilers

Uh-oh, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus has taken to social media to share a couple of spoilers about the highly anticipated Season 4 Finale of The Walking Dead. Warning: The spoilers that Reedus has shared are very graphic and gruesome in nature, so if you don't want to know anything that might potentially happen on The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale, then look away now. Earlier today, Reedus tweeted out two links labeled as spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale. The links go to two images on Reedus' official Instagram account. The first image shows Michonne and Tyreese action figures, where Tyreese's head has been ripped off and placed on Michonne's body and vice versa. The second image shows Maggie and Glenn action figures, where Glenn's head has been ripped off and placed on Maggie's body and vice versa. Ok, we're pretty sure that Reedus is just making a little joke, but this is The Walking Dead that we're talking about. One of the most popular spoiler theories about The Walking Dead Season 4 finale involves one or more decapitations. If Tyreese, Michonne, Maggie, and Glenn all get their heads cut-off and placed on someone else's body, then Reedus totally spoiled the Season 4 Finale. But that couldn't happen, could it? The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale airs on Sunday, March 30 at 9 PM ET on AMC.