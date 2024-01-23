Gary Graham, Star Trek: Enterprise's Soval and Alien Nation Star, Dead at 77

Gary Graham, who played the Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth in Star Trek: Enterprise and starred in the TV series Alien Nation, has died at 77. Graham's ex-wife, actor Susan Lavelle, confirmed the news on Facebook. She writes, "It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side. I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like "All the Right Moves" with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits."

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

Graham starred as Detective Matthew Sikes in the Alien Nation television series (an extension of the franchise begun with the 1988 Alien Nation film), which ran for one season from 1989 to 1990. Though the television show was short-lived, Graham reprised Sikes in several made-for-TV Alien Nation movies: Alien Nation: Dark Horizon (1994), Alien Nation: Body and Soul (1995), Alien Nation: Millennium (1996), Alien Nation: The Enemy Within (1996), and Alien Nation: The Udara Legacy (1997).

Graham's first entry into the Star Trek universe was a guest role as Ocampan leader Tanis in the Star Trek Voyager Season 2 episode "Cold Fire." Years later, he landed the role of Vulcan Ambassador Soval in the Star Trek prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise. Beginning with the pilot episode, "Broken Bow," Graham appeared as Soval in 11 Star Trek: Enterprise episodes. Graham also appears as the shapeshifter Ragnar in the fan productions Star Trek: Of Gods and Men and Star Trek: Renegades, and reprised his role as Soval in the fan-produced Star Trek short film Prelude to Axanar, with plans to return for the feature-length follow-up Star Trek: Axanar before he exited the project in 2020.

Graham also played Captain Ken Hetrick in 9 episodes of M.A.N.T.I.S., the 1995 superhero TV series created by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) and Sam Hamm (Batman). Graham's television guest credits include roles in Eight Is Enough, Starsky & Hutch, The Incredible Hulk, CHiPs, The Dukes of Hazzard, T.J. Hooker, Remington Steele, Moonlighting, Diagnosis Murder, Ally McBeal, Walker, Texas Ranger, Nash Bridges, JAG, and Nip/Tuck. His film credits include roles in All the Right Moves, Necronomicon: Book of the Dead, Steel, Star Trek parody Unbelievable!!!, and Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.

In addition to his acting career, Graham was also a musician, performing in The Gary Graham Garage Band, The Gary Graham Band, and The Sons of Kirk. Graham is survived by his wife and daughter.