Star Trek: Captain Sisko Is Near Death in New Preview

Captain Sisko is on death's door in a new preview for Star Trek #16 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Marcus To. The Star Trek #16 preview sees Sisko beamed into sickbay aboard the Theseus, where several Emergency Medical Holograms are working with the ship's medical staff to patch up the damage done to the crew during the Tzenkethi battle ceremony on the planet Tzenketh. However, it wasn't the dinosaur-like creatures that felled Sisko, but a knife in the back from a Romulan majestrix looking to stir up war. It seems Sisko is about to return to the Prophets, but his mother tells him he's no longer welcome in the "Pleroma" and sends him back to his material existence.

The current Star Trek story arc follows Star Trek's first comic book crossover event, "Day of Blood." After helping to quell a theocratic uprising by the Red Path cult, under the sway of Kahless II, Siskos and the Theseus have been sent to investigate a new fleet being built by the reclusive Tzenkethi people, who have clashed with Starfleet in the past (mentioned without them ever appearing in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

The Star Trek #16 preview pages are included below. Star Trek #16 goes on sale on January 17th.

Star Trek #16

NOV231047

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Marcus To (CA) Marcus To

The Tzenkethi Festival of Supremacy has come at a heavy cost for Captain Sisko when members of the Theseus crew members lose their lives to gargantuan beasts. But despite seeing through the battle and warding off the ancient reptilian species, Sisko finds himself overshadowed by the Romulans and their efforts to persuade the Tzenkethi into an alliance. All the while, Cardassia joins the bid to win over the reptilian species in hopes of taking advantage of their new war fleet. Can Sisko convince this cunning yet brute force-favoring species of Starfleet ideals... or do the Federation's foes have a point?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99