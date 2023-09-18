Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 4 Preview Invites You to an Orion Wedding

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is in full swing and back with its fourth episode this week. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 4 is titled "Something Borrowed, Something Green," a play on the traditional wedding rhyme, modified to match Orion skin tone. In the episode, D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) -- recently promoted to lieutenant junior grade, along with the rest of the Cerritos' lower deckers -- receives an invitation to attend a wedding on her homeworld, Orion, which has existed in Star Trek since Star Trek: The Original Series but has never been visited in an episode until now. Given that Tendi lives a nontraditional life for an Orion, being one of the few among her species to join Starfleet (a tension that was on display in the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 episode "Hear All, Trust Nothing," which paid a visit to Deep Space 9) there's a good chance that it will be an awkward return home, especially with Tendi's crewmates Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) along for the trip.

Grace Parra Janney wrote "Something Borrowed, Something Green." Bob Suarez directed the episode. Its synopsis simply reads, "Tendi is summoned back to Orion for a wedding." You can see preview photos from the episode below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars "lower decks" crewmembers of the U.S.S. Cerritos Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) joined the crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. The U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, "an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers with showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. In Canada, Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.