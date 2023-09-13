Star Trek Explains What Counts As 'Science Stuff' In New Lower Decks Season 4 Clip (Exclusive)

Take a look at this exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 3, which ponders one of the biggest questions in Star Trek lore: what counts as 'Science Stuff'?

In this scene from the episode "In the Cradle of Vexilon" (premiering this Thursday, September 14th, on Paramount+), ensign Brad Boimier (Jack Quaid) leads a team of ensigns on a "cut-and-dry power terminal upgrade," while also introducing them to Provisional Lieutenant junior grade, T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) who Boimier claims is "On site in case any science stuff happens."

As the Vulcan officer reminds Boimier, "Everything that has ever occurred IS science stuff."

T'Lyn joined the Lower Decks crew at the end of Season 3, while a returning threat was teased the mystery ship that has obtained the rogue A.I. villain Badgey, presumably for payback against the USS Cerritos.

What Is Star Trek Lower Decks About?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Now is the time to jump into Star Trek: Lower Decks if you haven't, as there will be a bit of a wait for live-action Star Wars projects to return. Paramount+ has already renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks through Season 5.

Follow the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks finds the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns being challenged in new ways and given new opportunities, while also learning they'll be "lower decks" for a long time to come.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' features the "lower decks" crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, (Tawny Newsome); Ensign Brad Boimler (The Boys' Jack Quaid); Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells); and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis); Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell); and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will stream new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+ starting on September 7th – one day before Star Trek Day 2023 begins.