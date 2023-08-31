Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer 2 Released

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Official Trailer 2 is now out – and you can watch it below!

This new trailer for Lower Decks Season 4 is the usual sizzle reel of the comedic animated comedy's rapid-fire procession of jokes and sight gags, featuring the characters (and voice actors) that fans have grown to love. After multiple dips into Star Trek: The Next Generation lore, Lower Decks Season 3 delivered a big Deep Space Nine crossover, and some of the main Lower Decks characters made the jump to live-action in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. It looks like Star Trek: Voyager will be the big crossover event in Lower Decks Season 4.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's overarching story is unknown; the previous season ended on a cliffhanger, and there are still many dangling plot threads from prior seasons of the animated comedy series, which must balance story and character progression with irreverent satirical humor. The Lower Decks Season 3 finale did welcome a new Vulcan crewmember seen in a previous episode – while some unidentified ship recovered Sam Rutherford's original cybernetic implant and discovered the evil A.I. Badgey is still lurking inside of it.

Lower Decks may see its profile rise quickly over the next few months. It's likely that Lower Decks is Star Trek content a lot of fans skipped over (because it's animated); however, due to the Writers' and Actors' Strikes, Lower Decks Season 4 will be the only new Star Trek TV show we get for the foreseeable future. Perfect time for fans to keep themselves entertained through the next few months by watching through all four seasons of the show. It's a worthy investment: Paramount has already renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks through Season 5.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' features the "lower decks" crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, (Tawny Newsome); Ensign Brad Boimler (The Boys' Jack Quaid); Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells); and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis); Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell); and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will stream new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+ starting on September 7th – one day before Star Trek Day 2023 begins.