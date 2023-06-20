Patrick Stewart Still Wants a Star Trek: Picard Movie

Star Trek: Picard is done as a television show, but Patrick Stewart wants to see it return as a movie. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 reunited the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast and had them unravel a conspiracy within Starfleet, ending with another showdown with the Borg. While Paramount+ touted the final Star Trek: Picard season as the last adventure of the Enterprise-D crew, the show's returning cast began talking about the potential for further adventures even before the premiere. While there's the potential for the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum to appear in the proposed Star Trek: Legacy sequel series, should it ever materialize, Patrick Stewart has pushed for a final movie starring the Next Gen cast.

As part of the Star Trek: Picard Emmy Awards consideration campaign, Patrick Stewart spoke to IndieWire and made his case for a Star Trek: Picard movie. "I think we could do a movie, a Picard-based movie. Now not necessarily at all about Picard but about all of us," Stewart said. "And to take many of those wonderful elements, particularly from Season 3 of Picard, and take out of that what I think could be an extraordinary movie. I keep telling people and mentioning it, and so far there's been no eager response, but it might well happen. And that would be I think a very appropriate way to say, 'And goodbye folks.'"

Will a Star Trek: Picard movie happen?

This isn't the first time Stewart has pushed for a movie following up on Star Trek: Picard Season 3. His co-star, Jonathan Frakes, hopes the story continues but has previously admitted, "Movies are tough! Even JJ [Abrams] can't get this fourth movie off the ground. All those wonderful rumors? Noah Hawley was attached to a Star Trek movie, and Quentin was toying with people's emotions about doing a movie. If those two names can't get a f****** movie made, I don't know. TV is the future, it seems to me."

Perhaps there's a way to split the difference. Paramount+ recently announced a Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiu. It is reportedly the first in a series of straight-to-streaming Star Trek movies that Paramount+ hopes to release biennially. Perhaps a Star Trek: Picard movie could be one of those upcoming releases.

