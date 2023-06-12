Star Trek: Picard: Firewall Starring Seven of Nine Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Trek: Picard is over, but its story will expand with a new prequel novel called Star Trek: Picard: Firewall. Written by veteran Star Trek novelist David Mack (Star Trek: Destiny, Star Trek: Coda), Firewall, which pulls double duty as a Star Trek: Voyager sequel of sorts as well, focuses on Seven of Nine, picking up two years after Voyager's return to Starfleet space. We know that Seven didn't immediately gain entry into Starfleet upon her return. Firewall will detail Seven's reaction to that struggle and how she found a place in the Fenris Rangers instead. Star Trek: Picard: Firewall is slated for release on February 27, 2024, and the novel is available to pre-order now.

"Set a couple of years after Voyager's return from the Delta Quadrant, FIREWALL tells the story of young Seven of Nine, having been denied a place in Starfleet, venturing alone into the galaxy to find her own identity and purpose in life," Mack teased on Twitter. "Seven's journey leads her to join the rogue law-enforcement corps known as the Fenris Rangers — but embracing her new destiny might mean sacrificing the most important thing in her life: her friendship with Kathryn Janeway. I'm halfway through the manuscript; I think it's going to be really good, a coming-of-age story as well as an adventure."

Now that the pre-sale info is live on Amazon, I can confirm that the book I've been working on for some time now is a new Star Trek: Picard novel titled FIREWALL, scheduled for publication on February 27, 2024. https://t.co/U4ZJQHEM8D pic.twitter.com/JyxPShkl6s — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) June 11, 2023

Star Trek: Picard: Firewall synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard: Firewall, as listed by publisher Gallery Books: "A thrilling prequel adventure based on the acclaimed TV series Star Trek: Picard! Two years after the USS Voyager's return from the Delta Quadrant, Seven of Nine finds herself rejected for a position in Starfleet…and instead finds a new home with the interstellar rogue law enforcement corps known as the Fenris Rangers. The Rangers seem like an ideal fit for Seven—but to embrace this new destiny, she must leave behind all she's ever known, and risk losing the most important thing in her life: her friendship with Admiral Kathryn Janeway."

Star Trek: Picard: Firewall is the fifth Star Trek: Picard novel. It fellows The Last Best Hope, which chronicled the events leading to Jean-Luc Picard's resignation from Starfleet; The Dark Veil, a prequel set during Riker and Troi's time aboard the Titan; Rogue Elements, a prequel about Cris Rios, and Second Self, a Raffi-focused story set between Star Trek: Picard's first and second season. Raffi and Seven were also featured in the audio drama Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land, with Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan reprising their roles. Two Star Trek: Picard comic book miniseries have also been published, with Countdown in 2020 and Stargazer in 2022.

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on Paramount+. Fans are still hoping for a Seven of Nine-led spinoff series.