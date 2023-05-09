Watch Star Trek: Picard's Cast Surprise Next Generation Fans

Star Trek fans got the surprise of a lifetime when they were brought in to give some video testimony about why they love the Star Trek franchise so much – only to find out they were being set up to meet some of the most iconic and beloved actors of Star Trek: The Next Generation!

As you can see in the video above, a group of Star Trek fans come in with some very earnest reflections and stories about why Star Trek: TNG affected their lives so much, and which of the characters really spoke to them. There's a female engineer who was inspired by the way Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) stepped into his role as Chief Engineer of the Enterprise-D; a fanboy who dreamed of seeing Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) one day take the captain's chair himself; and a fangirl who loves Dr. Beverly Crusher's independent views and fierce spirit – even when Starfleet and/or her crewmates wouldn't side with her. All three fans then get surprised by the respective actors they admire, in moments that were touching enough to share with the entire Star Trek fandom:

As you can see in the video above, the interactions between the fans and the actors are well on the endearing side, rather than the cringe experience it can sometimes be. Then again, the Star Trek: TNG cast are old pros at meeting fans, having done decades of conventions and reunion events where they faced mobs of passionate fans; staying on their toes for a simple 1-on-1 meetup is probably light work. That all said, we here at ComicBook.com have a proud tradition of hosting surprise meetups between fans and major stars – so we can definitely appreciate how well this all went off 👌 .

What Happens After Star Trek: Picard?

The Star Trek: Picard Series Finale saw the main cast of The Next Generation re-unite on the Enterprise-D in order to stop a Borg Invasion that corrupted Starfleet's entire fleet using new organic means of assimilation. The Enterprise crew killed the Borg Queen and stopped the invasion, with the Picard's crew ending up in new status quo positions within the franchise. No one expects the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation to come together again as they did for the event storyline of Star Trek: Picard Season 3; however, there is a good chance that Geordi, Crusher, and Riker are faces that we could see pop in in the Star Trek: Legacy series that is expected to follow.

Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) are commanding the new Enterprise-G, with Picard and Crusher's son Jack (Ed Speelers) as their liaison. With that core lineup (plus Geordi's two daughters onboard) the Enterprise-G crew has direct connections to these Legacy TNG characters to keep them at least coming back on occasion.

Star Trek: Picard and other Star Trek Universe content is streaming on Paramount+.