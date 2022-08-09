Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Wants to Return for Another Next Generation Movie

Patrick Stewart, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard, is ready and willing to return for another Star Trek movie. Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the four films that followed (Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis). He's returned for Star Trek: Picard, but the upcoming third and final season will finally see him reunite with the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. During the panel for the season at San Diego Comic-Con, a fan asked Stewart if he'd be up for returning for a new Star Trek: The Next Generation feature film.

"Yes is the answer to that, bluntly," Stewart said. "I think that would be a very interesting and exciting and worthwhile thing to achieve."

Alex Kurtzman, head of Star Trek's television franchise and co-creator of Star Trek: Picard, chimed in to say, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played throughout seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series follows the former Enterprise captain into the next phase of his life. The rest of the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 cast includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard debuts on Paramount+ in 2023.