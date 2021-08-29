Star Trek Celebrates 800th Episode

✖

On Thursday, Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted the latest episode in its second season on Paramount+, "We'll Always Have Tom Paris." In addition to featuring guest star Robert Duncan McNeill voicing his Star Trek: Voyager character Tom Paris, the episode also marked a milestone for the Star Trek franchise. "We'll Always Have Tom Paris" is the 800th episode of Star Trek television (the franchise previously surpassed 800 entries in its official canon, counting the Star Trek movies). That's accounting for every Star Trek television series ever produced, from Star Trek: The Original Series through Lower Decks and every other Star Trek show that's debuted on Paramount+. StarTrek.com released a celebratory video and a commemorative collector's plate that you can see below.

Wondering how it all adds up? Here's the numerical breakdown:

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: The Original Series - 79 episodes

Star Trek: The Animated Series - 22 episodes

Star Trek: The Next Generation - 178 episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - 176 episodes

Star Trek: Voyager - 172 episodes

Star Trek: Enterprise - 98 episodes

Star Trek: Discovery - 42 episodes

Star Trek: Short Treks - 10 episodes

Star Trek: Picard - 10 episodes

Star Trek: Lower Decks - 13 episodes

Star Trek reaches the milestone weeks before celebrating its 55th anniversary, which Paramount+ will commemorate with a live Star Trek Day celebration. The event will feature panels focusing on the upcoming and returning Star Trek streaming shows, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The event also features a panel celebrating the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, whose centennial birthday was in August. Roddenberry's son, Rod Roddenberry, will participate in the panel. ComicBook.com spoke to him recently about Star Trek's return to the television space.

"I 100% had no doubt it would come back, but that's not because I'm some great thinker or knew something people didn't," Rod said. "The only thing I knew, which is what I think most fans knew, which is Star Trek has way too important of a message for it to ever go away. It had a lot to say in the '60s when it came out, and sadly, it has a lot to say today still."

What do you think of Star Trek reaching its 800th episode? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Lower Decks is still in the midst of its second season, debuting new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. All 800 episodes of Star Trek are streaming now on Paramount+ (even as some are leaving another streaming service).