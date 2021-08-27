Netflix Losing Three Major Sci-Fi Franchise Series Next Month

✖

With most major entertainment companies launching their own individual streaming services, the pool of IP available to Netflix is becoming smaller and smaller. Companies want their popular properties to appear on their own services, so as old streaming contracts with places like Netflix expire, the companies aren't renewing many of them and putting the shows on their own services. This had lead to some big losses for Netflix, with more on the way very soon.

September will see some major exits for Netflix, but perhaps none bigger than the loss of many of its Star Trek titles. Netflix has had many of the Star Trek shows available to stream for some time, but with the launch of Paramount+, holding onto them is getting even harder. At the end of September, Netflix will be losing a ton of Star Trek content, including titles on both the movie TV front.

On September 30th, Netflix will be losing every season of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Voyager, as well as the 2009 Star Trek feature film. At the end of next month, the only Star Trek titles remaining on Netflix will be Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/3/21

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/21

Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21

I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/26/21

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

