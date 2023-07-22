Star Trek: Discovery Final Season Debuts First Clip

Paramount+ is getting ready to release the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next. Since the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, fans have flocked to it as one of the best in recent years of the franchise, and it has been successful enough to warrant five straight seasons. Star Trek: Discovery has already revealed that the fifth season will premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2024, and their new San Diego Comic-Con panel has given us a new look at the series. During their panel, the streaming service revealed the first clip from the fifth season of the series.

You can check out the trailer below.

Star Trek: Discovery Will End with Season 5

Previously, Paramount revealed that Star Trek: Discovery will be ending with its fifth season on Paramount+ and one of the stars of the series are speaking out on it ending. Sonequa Martin-Green Released a statement on the series ending when it was announced.

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery' is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of 'Star Trek: Discovery,' to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly... "

What is Star Trek: Discovery about?

Paramount+ describes the series as follows, "Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself."

What do you think about the Star Trek: Discovery clip? Are you excited to see the latest season of the series?