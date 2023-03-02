Star Trek Discovery Ending With Season 5, Gets 2024 Release Date

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will be its Final Season. Paramount+ has announced that the show is coming to an end, while also announcing that Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 won't arrive until 2024. The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery are already sounding off about the end of the show – starting with lead actress/producer Sonequa Martin-Green:

(Photo: Paramount+)

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery' is ending," said Sonequa Martin-Green. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of 'Star Trek: Discovery,' to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly... "

Also weighing in is Star Trek TV: Discovery showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise:

"As lifelong fans of 'Star Trek,' it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world. The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything 'Discovery' has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of 'Discovery,' then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.

Of course, there would be no 'Discovery' without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' 'Discovery' has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it." To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

Star Trek: Discovery began in 2017 as the relaunch of the Star Trek TV Universe on CBS All Access. The success of the series spawned the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds spinoff, as well as opening the door for Star Trek: Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and a bigger future to come. In fact, it could be those same future plans that now require Discovery to end and make way (for example: whatever Next Next Generation series Picard's Final Season is also setting up...).

Discovery Season 5 has already wrapped filming. A first-look trailer for Season 5 was released at NYCC