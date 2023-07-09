Star Trek Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Plans

Star Trek is beaming into Hall H once again for this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount+ will bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Discovery to the event for a Star Trek Universe panel that promises "exclusive content" from each of the shows. The panel happens on Saturday, July 22nd from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is in the midst of its second season on Paramount+ and will also have a booth on the convention floor (3529). Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will debut later this year. Star Trek: Discovery will have its fifth and final season on Paramount+ in 2024. With both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks featured on the panel, perhaps fans will get to see footage from the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode guest-starring characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series with a celebration panel on Friday, July 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Room 25ABC. The panel, run by the Star Trek brand team, promises to reveal "the latest in publishing, gaming, and beyond with one-of-a-kind giveaways, exclusive sneak peeks, and special panelists," suggesting new books, comics, and merchandise tied to Star Trek: The Animated Series could be revealed during the panel.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2 continues

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returned to Paramount+ for its second season in June. At four episodes in, the season has brought back classic Klingons, included a tense legal drama, a doomed love story through time between Captain Kirk and one of Khan's descendants, and revisited the traumatizing mission from Pike's past (with some great costumes), which also finally gave Lt. Ortegas her time to shine.

Next week's episode sees Mr. Spock and Nurse Chapel flying into a rift in space-time. The crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, directed by Jonathan Frakes, is still to come.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.