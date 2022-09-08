Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 First Look Revealed

During today's Star Trek Day live-streaming event, Paramount+ today offered fans a tour behind-the-scenes of Star Trek: Discovery. Series star Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, led the tour on video as the Discovery team continues to film the show's fifth season. , led by series cast member Wilson Cruz. The special video. Paramount+ also revealed a new image providing the first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, featuring series lead Sonequa Martin-Green as Capt. Michael Burnham. The behind-the-scenes video featurette also features Martin-Green and co-stars Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Blu del Barrio with costume designer Anthony Tran, showing off never-before-seen easter eggs, a cast wardrobe fitting, and more from the new season, which is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's synopsis reads, "Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America, the UK, and South Korea, as well as on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. It will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later this year. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

This year's "Star Trek Day" celebration is available for fans to stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube via the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages, on Facebook via @StarTrek, Twitter via @StarTrekonPPlus and TikTok @ParamountPlus. It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.