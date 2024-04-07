Star Trek Discovery's Doug Jones Reveals How He Said Goodbye to Saru (And It Involves Whitney Houston)

Star Trek: Discovery's long-awaited fifth season finally debuted this week on Paramount+, and it marks the beginning of the end for the series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with some of the show's cast, and they opened up about saying goodbye to their characters in the final season. Doug Jones (Saru) revealed how he said farewell to the character he began playing in 2017, and it involves an iconic song...

"Oh yeah," Jones said when asked if he was able to keep any part of Saru after the show finished filming. "I wasn't gonna let that go. Yeah. My final time taking Saru off, I did not cut him up and throw him across the room at all," he added, referencing the famous story of René Auberjonois throwing his Odo mask at the showrunner at the end of Deep Space Nine. "I held him on my hand and we were playing a Whitney Houston song and I sang 'I Will Always Love You' to him and somebody was recording it. So I hope that's out there somewhere."

What Is The Final Season of Star Trek: Discovery About?

Star Trek: Discovery premiered on Thursday, April 4th on Paramount+. The first two episodes of the show's final 10-episode season were released at the same time, and will be followed by weekly episode drops on Thursdays. You can read a description of the season below:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

In addition to Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, the Season 5 cast includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Martin-Green recently teased that, "There's a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5." She added that there will be "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Trek: Discovery.