Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released

After the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery came to an end back in 2022, the show's long-awaited next season is finally debuting on Paramount+. Last week, it was announced that the fifth and final season of the series will premiere on Thursday, April 4th on the streaming service. The first two episodes of the show's final 10-episode season will be released at the same time followed by weekly episode drops on Thursdays. Today, the trailer for the final season was released by Paramount+, and it's sure to get fans of the show excited.

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it," Paramount+ shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

Sonequa Martin-Green Teases Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season:

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green recently teased that, "There's a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5." She added that there will be "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

"I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly... "

