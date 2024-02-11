Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases "Big Thing," Familiar Faces

Sonequa Martin-Green is promising "a big thing" in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, the final season of the Paramount+ Star Trek series. Martin-Green has starred as Michael Burnham throughout Star Trek: Discovery's five seasons, chronicling her journey from first officer in the pre-TOS era, to mutineer, to Starfleet captain in the 32nd century. Burnham's journey, and that of her Discovery crew, concludes in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, beginning in April. Speaking to TVLine at the SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Burnham teased something big in the works for Discovery's final outing, as well as a tonal shift as the series pursues adventure.

"There's a big thing," Marti-Green said. "A biiiig thing in Season 5." And, in contrast to the heaviness of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

Much of Season 4's heaviness stemmed from conflict in Burnham's relationship with Cleveland "Book" Booker, which fractured after the destruction of Book's homeworld. Martin-Green said that the Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 trailer "would seem to suggest that they are on some sort of mission together" and that "the relationship between Burnham and Book is definitely be going to be covered. It's part of the story" before adding that the seasons will spread its focus among the entire Discovery crew. "There's no stone left unturned… We dig into some of everything in Season 5," she said.

When asked about the possibility of seeing "familiar faces" who aren't part of the Discovery crew, Martin-Green played it coy. "I hope those chances are good," she said.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Cast and Synopsis

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are co-showrunners.

Ahead of its Paramount+ debut, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's premiere will screen at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, which takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 premieres on Paramount+ in April. Star Trek: Discovery's first four seasons are streaming on Paramount+ now.