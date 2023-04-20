Star Trek Reveals Reveals a New Enterprise and Its Captain in Picard Season 3 Finale

Star Trek: Picard's Series Finale was full of both Star Trek throwback nostalgia and setup for bold new chapters of the franchise to come. One major reveal actually brings the past and future together in the most wonderful way, as a brand new USS Enterprise made its debut, with a fan-favorite Star Trek character sitting in the captain's chair.

(Photo: Paramount)

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW)

The end of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sees Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his allies save Starfleet and Earth from a Borg invasion, as well as rescue Picard and Beverly Crusher's son, Jack (Ed Speelers) from being a one-man broadcast signal for the malevolent race. As Starfleet rebuilds, Picard's friends and allies all find themselves entering new phases of their respective careers in Starfleet. Jack officially joins Starfleet; Beverly is promoted to admiral, and Picard gets one last surprise from his new family: a new Enterprise!

The USS Titan is re-christened as the Enterprise-G, and Seven of Nine is promoted to be its captain, based on a recommendation video left behind by the late Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick). Seven of Nine selects Raffi as her first officer, while Jack is brought under their wings as "liaison to the captain."

Star Trek: Legacy

(Photo: Paramount)

If nothing else, it certainly seems like Star Trek is setting up a new series of adventures to come aboard the new Enterprise-G; even Star Trek: The Next Generation fan-favorite Q makes a post-credits scene appearance to Jack, letting the young man know they are about to start their own "trial" together like his father once did. While nothing has been officially announced (at the time of writing this), Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has been itching to do something called "Star Trek: Legacy" since before Picard Season 3 ever premiered:

"In my mind, I would've called it 'Star Trek Legacy,'" Terry Matalas previously said. "I mean, it is truly a Picard story. He is the focus. But the spirit of it is different than seasons one and two, just because of what it is."

Star Trek Legacy is already a trending topic amongst fans of the franchise, and in many ways this choice for the Enterprise-G and its commanding officers carries the legacy of some of Star Trek's most beloved shows.

All we need to know now is:

What is Seven of Nine's Captain's catchphrase saying? When is this new spinoff show coming? What the heck happened to the Enterprise-E?

Star Trek: Picard is now Streaming on Paramount+.