Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Released

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 trailer has arrived. With Star Trek: Picard ending this week, the time has come to look ahead to the next Star Trek series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. On Wednesday, Paramount+ revealed the teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, which is embedded below. Paramount+ also released a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser art poster featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise, which is also included below. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates still to be announced. New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+ following the premiere until the 10-episode season is complete.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years that Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also sees guest star Paul Wesley returning as James T. Kirk. Carol Kane will also appear in a recurring role as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sesaon 2 includes a special crossover episode, in both live-action and animation, with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Tawny Newsome will guest star as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler. Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard star and director Jonathan Frakes directed the episode.

(Photo: Paramount+)

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.